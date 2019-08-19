Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
331 Seward Place
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Capoccia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Capoccia


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Capoccia Obituary
Capoccia, Angela SCHENECTADY Angela Capoccia, 88, died surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. She was born in a family of eight children on July 17, 1931, in the village of Fontechiari, Italy, to AnnaMaria and Giovanni DiCarlo. She immigrated to America in 1948 to begin a new life. She moved to Schenectady, New York, where family had established. She quickly attended night school to learn the new language and began working. Angela's life revolved around her children and grand-children. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She would spend endless hours in the garden hand watering her vegetable. Her small garden created an abundance of jarred tomato paste, beets, beans, etc. She enjoyed homemade pasta which was a staple every Sunday dinner. Every summer she looked forward to her weekends at her camp on Sacandaga Lake. She would cook homemade pasta over an open fire. A camp fire she took pride in starting with wood collected in the wooded area surrounding the camp. The camp brought her back to her childhood days of being back to earth in Italy. Angela was predeceased in death by her husband, Giustino Capoccia; her siblings, Rosina DiCarlo, Guido (Ersilla) DiCarlo, Domenico DiCarlo, Augusto DiCarlo; and brother-in-law Ralph Capoccia. She is survived by her children, Josephine Polsinelli and her husband, Biagio; and her son, Domenic Capoccia. She adored her seven grandchildren, Christopher Polsinelli, Vincenzo Polsinelli, Stephen Polsinelli, Gregory Polsinelli, Nicholas Capoccia, Justin Capoccia and Michael Capoccia. She is also survived by her sisters, Italia Capoccia, Luigina (Guiseppe) DiLegge, Costanza Zurlo; and sister-in- law, Diana (DiCarlo) Javarone. Her brother-in- law, Luciano Capoccia and sister-in-law, Santina Capoccia; along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Fr. Richard Carlino and Sr. Maria Rosa for their years of friendship. The staff of Albany Medical Center Stroke Unit and Hospice for the comfort care given in the last week of life. Services will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, then to St. Anthony Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, where a Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Rte 7, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi &Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions may be made in Angela Capoccia's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305 or The American Stroke/Heart Association at www2.heart.org.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now