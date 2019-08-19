|
Capoccia, Angela SCHENECTADY Angela Capoccia, 88, died surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, then to St. Anthony Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, where a Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Rte 7, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi &Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions may be made in Angela Capoccia's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305 or The American Stroke/ at .
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019