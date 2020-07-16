Biscone, Angela E. RAVENA Angela E. Biscone, 95, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Christopher J. Biscone. Angela was born on October 27, 1924, and lived all her life in Ravena. She graduated salutatorian of Ravena High School and with high honors at Albany Business College. Angie went on to pursue a career with the state. In later years, Angie became secretary to six individual pastors at the Grace United Methodist Church of Ravena, whom she considered her "Boys." Angie was involved in many organizations, she was a lifelong member and greeter at St. Patrick's Church of Ravena, an officer and member of the Columbiettes, a member of the Rosary Altar Society, an active participant in St. Patrick's Bible study group, and also volunteered at the church thrift shop, and a member of the Ravena Grange. She also enjoyed reading, playing piano, and writing wonderfully creative letters on her computer. Her main passion in life was being surrounded by her loving family. Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Buddy) Irwin of Coeymans, Mary Beth McKeen of Ravena and Cindy (Sal) Mamone of Brunswick-Troy; grandchildren, Rick (Mandi) McKeen, Melanie (Bill) Laviolette, Erin (James) Cunningham, and Stacy (Greg) Shuff; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Eugene (June) Amedio. Angie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Anne (Caracciolo) Amedio; her stepmother Emma (Florian) Amedio; and her siblings, Joseph Amedio, John Amedio, Dominick Amedio, Louise Amedio, Louis Amedio, Anne Tateo, and Mary Behan. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Angie may be made to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 or to a charity of your choice
.