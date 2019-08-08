Angela M. Cavotta (1947 - 2019)
  • "Mike,Patty,Peter and the entire family, Our sincere..."
    - Bev & Sig Knorowski
  • "Craig and Family, So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of..."
    - Sarah Hoffman
  • "Mike Pete and Family so sorry to hear of Angies passing ..."
    - Diane Baird
  • "Mike Pete and family so sorry to hear of Angie s passing ..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Donald & Sherry Wise & Family
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Cavotta, Angela M. MECHANICVILLE Angela M. Cavotta, 72, died peacefully on August 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Wife of 50 years to Michael J. "Beau" Cavotta; mother of Michael (Justine) and Theodore "Craig" (Mackenzie) Cavotta; loving Gigi of grandkids, Michael Jr., Gianna, Jillian, Madalyn and Skylar Cavotta; sister of Patricia (Fred) Anderson and Peter (Marilyn) D'Aloia. Also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rte 9, Round Lake, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be in the Corpus Christi Church on Saturday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Remembrances may be made the Angela M. Cavotta Memorial Scholarship, C/O DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019
