Cavotta, Angela M. MECHANICVILLE Angela M. Cavotta, 72, died peacefully on August 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Wife of 50 years to Michael J. "Beau" Cavotta; mother of Michael (Justine) and Theodore "Craig" (Mackenzie) Cavotta; loving Gigi of grandkids, Michael Jr., Gianna, Jillian, Madalyn and Skylar Cavotta; sister of Patricia (Fred) Anderson and Peter (Marilyn) D'Aloia. Also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rte 9, Round Lake, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be in the Corpus Christi Church on Saturday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Remembrances may be made the Angela M. Cavotta Memorial Scholarship, C/O DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019