Cahill, Angelica Hansen BERLIN Angelica "Angel" Hansen Cahill, 82 of Berlin, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Angel will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoyed attending County Fairs and going on picnics with family. She loved sitting on her front porch on warm sunny days keeping company with family and friends, enjoyed bingo and playing cards with friends along with watching old Westerns and Perry Mason shows on TV. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Cahill; and son Jimmy (Leslie) Slick of Florida. Survived by her son Timmy Hansen of Troy; and daughters, Tammy (Tom) Martell of WNY, Susan (Roy) Herrick of Berlin, Lisa (Aggie) Adamo of Melrose and Frances Hansen of Troy along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held will be held with family. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
218 2nd Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 235-5610
