Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Riggione, Angelina Frances "Cookie" LATHAM Angelina Frances "Cookie" Riggione, 85 of Latham, entered into eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Luisa Valenti Bucciero; and the loving wife of the late Louis Riggione. Angelina was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1951. From an early age, she had the drive to succeed as an entrepreneur and opened her first business the Angela Rose Beauty Shop that was located on 4th Street in Troy, and in 1968 she and her husband Lou opened the Inferno Pizzeria in Loudonville where she was still active in the day to day operations. As the family matriarch she had a strong work ethic and always shared her wisdom with all who surrounded her. She will be sadly missed. Cookie is survived by her sons, Henry Joseph Tacelli (Anna Russo), Joseph Edward (Phyllis) Tacelli, Gennaro (Karyn) Riggione, Nicholas Charles (Cara) Riggione; grandchildren, Joseph (Kacelyn), Zachary (Leanne), Dominick and Michael Tacelli and Luigi and Ever Riggione; great-granchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Bennett, Vincenzo and Madeleine Tacelli. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Marro, Joseph Bucciero, Maria Lanzillo, Father Angelo Bucciero, Dominic Bucciero, Helen Germinerio, Mary Bucciero and Rose Lanni. Cookies family wishes to extend a very special thank you to her nieces, Fran Marzone and Louise Germinerio; and to Dr. Agrawal and his staff as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at the Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for all the care and kindness that was provided. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy with Father Richard Donovan, OFM - Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In following with Cookies wishes, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cookies memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.







Riggione, Angelina Frances "Cookie" LATHAM Angelina Frances "Cookie" Riggione, 85 of Latham, entered into eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Luisa Valenti Bucciero; and the loving wife of the late Louis Riggione. Angelina was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1951. From an early age, she had the drive to succeed as an entrepreneur and opened her first business the Angela Rose Beauty Shop that was located on 4th Street in Troy, and in 1968 she and her husband Lou opened the Inferno Pizzeria in Loudonville where she was still active in the day to day operations. As the family matriarch she had a strong work ethic and always shared her wisdom with all who surrounded her. She will be sadly missed. Cookie is survived by her sons, Henry Joseph Tacelli (Anna Russo), Joseph Edward (Phyllis) Tacelli, Gennaro (Karyn) Riggione, Nicholas Charles (Cara) Riggione; grandchildren, Joseph (Kacelyn), Zachary (Leanne), Dominick and Michael Tacelli and Luigi and Ever Riggione; great-granchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Bennett, Vincenzo and Madeleine Tacelli. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Marro, Joseph Bucciero, Maria Lanzillo, Father Angelo Bucciero, Dominic Bucciero, Helen Germinerio, Mary Bucciero and Rose Lanni. Cookies family wishes to extend a very special thank you to her nieces, Fran Marzone and Louise Germinerio; and to Dr. Agrawal and his staff as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at the Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for all the care and kindness that was provided. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy with Father Richard Donovan, OFM - Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In following with Cookies wishes, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cookies memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.