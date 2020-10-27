DiGiorgio, Angelina M. NISKAYUNA Angelina M. DiGiorgio, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Judith, where she had been living for the past five years after the death of her husband. Born in Schenectady on May 28, 1926, Angelina was the daughter of the late Louis and Carrie Tatangelo. She worked for the General Electric Company before her marriage to her beloved John, in 1946. She then became a stay-at-home mom. Angie was a very loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who placed her family above all else. She was predeceased by her husband, John DiGiorgio in 2015. Also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Stuart Spitz and Robert Donlon; and siblings, Dr. Dominick (the late Nancy) Tatangelo, Jane (the late Angelo) Cicciu and Louise (the late Dr. Joseph) DeBlase. Survivors include her loving daughters, Judith Spitz, Roslyn Donlon and Angela (Thomas) Darby; and cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Alex) Nitka and Matthew Darby. Also survived by her sister, Virginia (the late Lawrence) Patricca; in-laws, Dolores Fazio, Ralph and Carmela DiGiorgio; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In keeping with Angie's wishes, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.