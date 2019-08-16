Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 8:30 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Our Lady of Victory Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mainello, Angeline A. TROY Angeline A. Mainello, 94 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. Angie was born in Reading, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina Renaldi Fanfarilli. She was a lifelong resident of Troy. Angie graduated from Troy High School and was employed for many years at The Tiny Town Togs Company in Troy. Angie was a homemaker, caring for her family as she turned house into a loving caring home. This included her joy for cooking and of course her specialties baking Genettes. She also enjoyed crocheting, as well as Bingo and scratch off lottery tickets - but only when she won. Angie was the loving wife of the late Patrick P. Mainello for 55 years. She is survived by her adoring sons, Patrick Mainello of Los Angeles, Randy (Nancy Wolff) Mainello and Bob Mainello, both of Troy; her cherished grandchildren, Jessica Chandler, Carissa Mainello (Daniel Paterson), Nicole Mainello (Mark Richards), and Patrick Mainello. She is also survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Arianna Mosher, Taylor and Patrick Mainello, and Alexis and Mark Richards. Angie was predeceased by her brothers, Harry, Frank, Joseph and Albert Fanfarilli; and her sisters, Elizabeth Iacketta, Rose Merola, Theresa Valastro, and Helen Parella. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who she cared for deeply for. Lastly, Angie's family needs to say a special thank you to Angel Loccisano-Sheehan whose warm wonderful, insightful and professional care guiding us through all phases of elder care; Carol her home care provider; and the entire staff of Van Rensselaer Manor. Your support is deeply appreciated. Funeral services for Angie will be held on Monday at 8:30 a.m. from The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Randall Paterson, Pastor. Entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Troy will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to .







