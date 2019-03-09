Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angeline H. Bassotti. View Sign

Bassotti, Angeline H. RAVENA Angeline H. Polverelli Bassotti, 99, calmly passed on March 6, 2019, into everlasting life to be with her loving husband and her cherished family members. She was born and lived her entire life in Ravena. Angie had a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh. She was a needed or there just to listen to your troubles or join in celebrations. Of all the things in life, family was the most important to her. Angie enjoyed traveling with her husband John and family, going to restaurants with family and friends and listening and dancing to music. She loved spending time with family, cooking for them or guiding them through all the trials and tribulations in life. Angie enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, decorating her home and cooking. Every Tuesday, she would get on the CDTA bus in Ravena that would take her to shopping malls in Albany and bring her home after a wonderful day of shopping and lunch with friends. She was a member of the Ravena Coeymans Historical Society, Senior Projects of Ravena and a communicant of The Church of St. Patrick in Ravena. Angie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J. Bassotti. Survivors include her daughters, Margaret (Jack) Dwyer, Diane (Daniel) Hart and Joanne (Gerry) Dunn; grandchildren, John (Stefanie) Dwyer and Stacey Hart; great-granddaughter, Lindsey Dwyer; and many beloved nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday in The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena. The family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Angeline to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 or Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143.







Bassotti, Angeline H. RAVENA Angeline H. Polverelli Bassotti, 99, calmly passed on March 6, 2019, into everlasting life to be with her loving husband and her cherished family members. She was born and lived her entire life in Ravena. Angie had a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh. She was a needed or there just to listen to your troubles or join in celebrations. Of all the things in life, family was the most important to her. Angie enjoyed traveling with her husband John and family, going to restaurants with family and friends and listening and dancing to music. She loved spending time with family, cooking for them or guiding them through all the trials and tribulations in life. Angie enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, decorating her home and cooking. Every Tuesday, she would get on the CDTA bus in Ravena that would take her to shopping malls in Albany and bring her home after a wonderful day of shopping and lunch with friends. She was a member of the Ravena Coeymans Historical Society, Senior Projects of Ravena and a communicant of The Church of St. Patrick in Ravena. Angie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J. Bassotti. Survivors include her daughters, Margaret (Jack) Dwyer, Diane (Daniel) Hart and Joanne (Gerry) Dunn; grandchildren, John (Stefanie) Dwyer and Stacey Hart; great-granddaughter, Lindsey Dwyer; and many beloved nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday in The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena. The family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Angeline to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 or Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143. Funeral Home Babcock Funeral Home Inc

19 Pulver Ave

Ravena , NY 12143

(518) 756-8333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close