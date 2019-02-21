Kirkland, Angeline EAST GREENBUSH Angeline Kirkland, 93 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Angeline worked at the Office of Local Government in Albany and then she retired as a secretary from the N.Y.S. Health Department after 25 plus years. She was a member of the VFW Post of East Greenbush where she held a position of guard, Order of the Eastern Star, Yankee Doodle Entertainers and Rensselaer County Seniors. Angie enjoyed Country Western dancing. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Angeline is survived by her two sons, Bryan A. (Debbie) Kirkland and Robert L. (Joyce) Kirkland Jr.; four grandchildren, Erica (Kirkland) Warner, Jefferson Kirkland, Nikki Neilson and Sean Kirkland. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all the St. Peter's Hospital ICU medical team for the constant care and compassion. Also, a thank you to the Bruen Rescue Squad of East Greenbush for their quick response and attention to Angeline. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 34 Broadway, Rensselaer. Friends may call at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Rensselaer, 34 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary