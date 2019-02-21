Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
34 Broadway
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Kirkland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angeline Kirkland Obituary
Kirkland, Angeline EAST GREENBUSH Angeline Kirkland, 93 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Angeline worked at the Office of Local Government in Albany and then she retired as a secretary from the N.Y.S. Health Department after 25 plus years. She was a member of the VFW Post of East Greenbush where she held a position of guard, Order of the Eastern Star, Yankee Doodle Entertainers and Rensselaer County Seniors. Angie enjoyed Country Western dancing. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Angeline is survived by her two sons, Bryan A. (Debbie) Kirkland and Robert L. (Joyce) Kirkland Jr.; four grandchildren, Erica (Kirkland) Warner, Jefferson Kirkland, Nikki Neilson and Sean Kirkland. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all the St. Peter's Hospital ICU medical team for the constant care and compassion. Also, a thank you to the Bruen Rescue Squad of East Greenbush for their quick response and attention to Angeline. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 34 Broadway, Rensselaer. Friends may call at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Rensselaer, 34 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now