Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. .Ambrose Church
Latham, NY
Angeline McMeel Kavanaugh Obituary
Kavanaugh, Angeline McMeel TROY Angeline R. Mancino McMeel Kavanaugh, 94, was called home on Wednesday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. Ange was born to the late Antonio and Angelena Cardegna Mancino on December 11, 1925, in Troy. She was the widow of James L. Kavanaugh and former wife of the late Joseph M. McMeel. Ange worked as a seamstress for most of her life, mostly for F. Jacobson and retired from Standard Manufacturing. Ange and Jim moved to Columbia Crest Apartments in their retirement and were active for many years. After Jim's death Ange continued to cook and bake for her many neighbors at Columbia Crest and was always willing to help those in need. Most recently she moved to Diamond Ridge Senior Living. Ange is survived by her beloved daughter Sandy McMeel Westhead, her favorite son-in-law Jim; and was nana to their daughter, her love, Angela Westhead Powers (Scott), and her great-grandsons, Carter and Shea, whom she so enjoyed, of Natick, Mass. She is also survived by her stepsons, Lawrence Kavanaugh of California and Robert Kavanaugh of Florida; her brother Peter (Pat) Urquhart of Florida; step-grandsons, James Jr. and Michael Westhead. Ange also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Charles and Anthony Mancino; and sisters, Anna Farina and Lucy Halpin. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. .Ambrose Church, Latham. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019
