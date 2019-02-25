Newton, Angeline R. RENSSELAER Angeline R. Newton, 85 of Rensselaer, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St Peter's Hospital. Tootsie was born in Albany, N.Y. to the late Carmello and Catherine Gregoli. Angie graduated from St. Johns and St Ann's Academy and worked at Hykes Mill in Rensselaer as a bookkeeper and shorthand secretary, and later at Staats Express as a bookkeeper. Tootsie was a homemaker taking care of her mother and was an avid gardener of flowers, loved dancing at the K of C with her husband and friends. She loved to explore the Adirondacks with her husband and granddaughter and taking long Sunday rides up route 9. She loved taking care of the people she loved and found profound joy in making her family happy. Later in life she enjoyed spending time with her friends at Eastwyck Village doing karaoke and Tai Chi, going to lunch with her sister Carmella, and shopping with her great-granddaughters, Priscilla and Angelina. She endured so much and never complained and for that she is our hero. Angeline was a devote Catholic and was a parishioner of St. John's and St. Ann's most of her life and later St. Michael's Church. Her faith knew no bounds and we know that she is in heaven with her husband dancing. Predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Newton; and brother, Frank (Evelyn) Gregoli. Angeline is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen M. (Robert Kurtzner) Newton and Anne C.(Joseph) Newton Leffler, Holly (Joseph) Hayes; one sister, Carmella (Mark) Hicks; grandchildren, Sierra Newton (Edward) Caron, MacKenzie Lee Kurtzner, Torrey Jay Kurtzner; four great-grandchildren, Angelina Hayes, Priscilla Hayes, Edward Henry Caron, Lennox Caron; special grandchildren, Lucy and Maci Hadden; special nieces, Christine Buhrmaster, Regina Martino. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral 1 p.m. on Thursday from Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, N.Y. Friends may call prior to the funeral Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Special thanks to St. Peters Hospital, Dr. John Filippone, P.A. Nicole Ryan and to the staff at Albany Associates in Cardiology for their wonderful care. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary