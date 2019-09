RICO Angeline Nonno, another year has passed like the blink of an eye. Life goes on, but it will never be the same without you. You were the one who always made everything better without even saying a word. We were so blessed to to have you in our lives and we know you are always watching over us. We love you and we'll never stop missing you. Love, Dad, Mom, Annie, Angie (Brad), Sal, Alicia (Mike), Bradley, Joey and Angelina.