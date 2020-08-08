Valigorsky, Angeline "Angie" COHOES Angeline "Angie" Valigorsky, 66 of Central Avenue, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes to Joseph J. Valigorsky Sr. and Angeline Obzud Valigorsky, Angie was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Cohoes High School and had attended H.V.C.C. She went on to work for the N.Y.S. Comptroller's Office for many years until her retirement. Angie had a generous spirit and was a caretaker for many people. She was a devout member of St. Michael's Church and the former St. Bernard's Church in Cohoes. She also served as a religious education teacher for 17 years with Cohoes Consolidated Religious Ed. Angie was the loving mother of Carrie L. Valigorsky of Cohoes; the beloved sister of Pauline V. Jesmain of Latham, Joseph J. Valigorksy Jr. of Cohoes, Dennis M. Valigorsky (Linda) of Stillwater, and the late Joanne Jesmain; and the sister-in-law of the late Velma Valigorsky. She is also survived by her special friends, Lois Rowinski, Bonny Hedden, Carolyn Smiroldo, and Tara Coons; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. At Angie's request funeral services will be for family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church in Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives may visit on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeralfuneralhomeltd.com