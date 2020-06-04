Angelo "Pete" Fusco
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fusco, Angelo "Pete" MECHANICVILLE Angelo "Pete" Fusco, 89, died peacefully, on May 29, 2020, at the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Mechanicville on August 27, 1930, Pete lived in Mechanicville all his life. He was the son of the late Angelo and Carmella Fusco. Pete in his earlier years was co-owner of Fusco's Pizza Shop with his brother Babe. He also operated Park Avenue News in Mechanicville and worked and retired from Barclay Home Products in Cohoes. He was a communicant of All Saints on The Hudson Church. He was a life time member of the Italian Fraternal Society. Pete was a noted card player and enjoyed horse racing events, his pasta and most of all being with his family. Uncle Pete or Policy Pete was a true character and will truly be missed. Survivors include his loving sister Emily (Millie) Grasso and sister-in-law Angie Fusco; nieces and nephews, Lorraine (Dom) Luciano, John (Robin) Fusco, Karen (John) Perkins, Anne (Gary) Fusco-Ogden, Kathleen (Ed) Fusco-Kinowski, Michael Grasso, Linda (Kent) Gray, Joseph (Pam) Fusco, Donna (Joe) McKeever, Ann Rogers and David (Lisa) Altamura.; also, numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, John, Anthony and Joseph Fusco; sister Anna Altamura Geurtze; sisters-in-law, Francis Fusco and Carmella Fusco; brothers-in-law, Joseph Grasso, Angelo Altamura and Gary Geurtze. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the passionate care provided by Baptist Health over the last two years. Also, a special thank you to Jackie, his loving caregiver and friends, Alice, Tony, Janice and Debbie for always being there for him. Due to the current pandemic a graveside service will be held privately in St. Paul's Cemetery. Contributions in Angelo's memory may be made to All Saints on the Hudson, 52 William St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved