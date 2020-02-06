Amore, Angelo J. ALBANY Angelo J. Amore, 91, entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in Siderno, Reggio Calabria, Italy he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina Giovinazzo Amore. He was the dear husband of Liliana Calderazzo Amore; beloved father Josephine Amore (Late Nino) and Robert Amore (Rosella); and cherished grandfather of Salvatore Sapienze, Serena Sapienza, Angelo Amore, Roberto Amore, and Alessandro Amore. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Angelo's family on Friday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, February 8, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Mr. Amore in a special way may send a contribution to either The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208 or The Community Hospice C/O St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. A complete life tribute will appear in tomorrow's Times Union. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020