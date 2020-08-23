1/1
Angelo L. Altieri Sr.
Altieri, Angelo L. Sr. ALBANY Angelo L. Altieri, Sr., 67, died at VA Medical Center on August 17, 2020. Son of the late Salvatore Altieri and Marie Sbuttoni; father of Angelo Altieri, Jr., Keri Altieri, Cathy Altieri and Kristen Altieri and the late April Alteri; long-time companion, Patricia Carney; brother of Noreen Shea, Donna Winant, Carol Coluccio, Michael Fitzgerald. An aunt, Sharon Nash (Edward); also survived by grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the convenience of the family. For full obituary visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
