Altieri, Angelo L. Sr. ALBANY Angelo L. Altieri, Sr., 67, died at VA Medical Center on August 17, 2020. Son of the late Salvatore Altieri and Marie Sbuttoni; father of Angelo Altieri, Jr., Keri Altieri, Cathy Altieri and Kristen Altieri and the late April Alteri; long-time companion, Patricia Carney; brother of Noreen Shea, Donna Winant, Carol Coluccio, Michael Fitzgerald. An aunt, Sharon Nash (Edward); also survived by grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the convenience of the family. For full obituary visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
