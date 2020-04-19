Restifo, Angelo NISKAYUNA Angelo S. Restifo passed away April 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was a wonderful husband to Sue (Warner) Restifo, his high school sweetheart for 48 years; and an amazing father to Laura (Eric) O'Hearn and Nicholas (Erica) Restifo. He was a proud Papa to Dante, Alexis, Hunter, and Haley. Angelo was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rocchino Restifo. He leaves behind a brother Joseph (Agnes) Restifo, as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. Angelo also leaves behind his cousin, Pat (Maureen) Fragomeni who was like a brother to him. He graduated from Albany High School in 1967 and Albany Business College in 1969. Angelo's first love was his family. He would do anything for them. Just the mention of his grandchildren put a smile on his face. His second love was music, especially the golden oldies. He was the go to man for rock and roll trivia. In his younger years, he was in a band and after he retired from Albany county Department of Social Services, he had a radio show online at Siena College that he said "even if no one listened he enjoys it." Angelo especially loved our yearly vacations in LBI with wonderful friends, his yearly trip to Maine, and most importantly making people laugh. He had an amazing sense of humor and his smile and laughter will be remembered by everyone who ever met him. He will be missed every day for the rest of our lives. Due to COVID-19, we will be having a memorial service followed by a celebration of his life at a later date when it's safe for everyone who loved him to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12308 or Meals on Wheels, 818 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020