Moffre, Angelynne M. WATERVLIET Angelynne "Angie" M. Fruscio Moffre, 66, died peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her husband Mike at her side. Angie was born in Troy on August 1, 1953, the beloved daughter of Arthur J. Fruscio Sr. and Winifred M. (Harris) Fruscio. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart of Mary School and Watervliet High School, class of 1972 where she was a member of the Pep Squad. Angie was employed as a lifeguard at the Watervliet Big Pool growing up. She later worked for Montgomery Wards and the N.Y.S. Dept. of Higher Education. Along with her mother Winnie, she helped run the Sacred Heart of Mary Rectory under Father Daniel Maher. She then was employed by the Watervliet Elementary School as a teacher's aide and most recently was employed by the City of Watervliet in the Assessor and Building Department and was the registrar of Vital Statistics before retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Sacred Heart of Mary Rosary Society, Dad's Club, Watervliet Civic Center Board of Director, PTA, and was involved with her husband for the Watervliet Democratic Committee along with volunteering her time wherever it was needed in the community. Angie was heavily involved with her kids growing up. She taught religious education at St. Patrick's, she coached cheerleading for many years from Pop Warner, CYO all through High School. Angie coached summer basketball at the dome, and was her grandson's first basketball coach at the Ciciotti Center. Angie gave much of her time to the Little League for all her children, grandchildren and to the many that she opened her home and refrigerator to. There was nothing Angie couldn't do, she loved to sew, cook, bake, paint rocks with her grandchildren, plant flowers and grow her own herbs. Angie's cooking was superb and she always made sure there was enough to feed an army. Her home was her paradise and her favorite getaway vacation was with her family to Ocean City, Md. and trips to Saratoga Lake. She was the beloved wife of 46 years of Michael J. Moffre, Sr.; the best mom of Michael J. (Kimberly) Moffre of Latham, Jonathan M. (Magdalana) Moffre of Waterford and Angelynne E. Moffre of Watervliet; adored grandmother and "Mema" of Michael J. Moffre, III and Schuyler A. Moffre, Damian Ewing, Jonathan M. Moffre, Jr. and Cameron R. Moffre, William J. VanPatten, III and Anthony Michael VanPatten; loving sister of David (Patty) Fruscio, Donel Prendergast, Arthur (Pam) Fruscio, Jr., Richard (Joyce) Fruscio, Carl (Cathy) Fruscio, Daniel (Sharon) Fruscio and Peter Fruscio. Angie is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and several loving in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center and Community Hospice for the wonderful care given to Angie. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask. Her funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, PO Box 164, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
.