Cogle, Anita ALBANY Anita Cogle, 61 of Albany, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Floreen Allen. Anita was a licensed practical nurse at St. Peter's Hospital as well as the Albany Dialysis Center in Albany for many years. Anita is survived by her children, Monaya Henderson, Tywan Cogle and Franklin Glass; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; seven siblings, Melinda, Francine, Kenny, Barrry, Jeffrey, Robert and Robin; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Cogle; and her siblings, George Jr., Margaret and Cora. Memorial services will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, at 1 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Online condolences may be sent to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019