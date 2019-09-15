Anita Cogle

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Cogle.
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cogle, Anita ALBANY Anita Cogle, 61 of Albany, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Floreen Allen. Anita was a licensed practical nurse at St. Peter's Hospital as well as the Albany Dialysis Center in Albany for many years. Anita is survived by her children, Monaya Henderson, Tywan Cogle and Franklin Glass; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; seven siblings, Melinda, Francine, Kenny, Barrry, Jeffrey, Robert and Robin; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Cogle; and her siblings, George Jr., Margaret and Cora. Memorial services will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, at 1 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Online condolences may be sent to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.