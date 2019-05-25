Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita DeGiovine. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Church 4987 State Route 81 Greenville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DeGiovine, Anita GREENVILLE Anita (Rizzuto) DeGiovine entered eternal life on May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on March 1, 1928, to the late Elizabeth (Steck) and Leonardo Rizzuto in Brooklyn. She had an older stepbrother and sister, Charles Ganzert and Catherine Reno. She had a younger sister, Caroline (Rizzuto) Badami. All predeceased her. Anita attended PS 214 and East New York Vocational School, where she graduated with a secretarial degree. She worked for a time in the fashion industry in New York City before marrying Richard DeGiovine on November 26, 1949. Anita and Richard had five children: Christopher, Leonard (Jyl), the late Richard (Cindy), Stacey, and Maria (Mark) Jennings. She has nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. After the death of Richard, Anita married James (Bud) Schaeffer and enjoyed many years traveling and enjoying retirement. Anita and Richard moved their family to Greenville in 1955, where she has resided ever since. In addition to the fashion industry, Anita worked in the insurance and hospitality industries. Anita was a woman of great faith, who treasured her parish of St. John the Baptist and served many ministries there. In her retirement, Anita served on and traveled with several senior citizen groups. But, by far, Anita's greatest passions were caring for her family, making friends wherever she went, and cooking fantastic meals. Special thanks to her caregivers, who became family during her prolonged illness: Kelly Marfioti, Melissa Lovelock, and Renee Chase. The world is sadder today for her departure. May she rest in peace. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, May 27, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by burial in Hannacroix Rural Cemetery. Donations in Anita's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 340, Greenville, NY 12083. Condolences may be posted at







DeGiovine, Anita GREENVILLE Anita (Rizzuto) DeGiovine entered eternal life on May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on March 1, 1928, to the late Elizabeth (Steck) and Leonardo Rizzuto in Brooklyn. She had an older stepbrother and sister, Charles Ganzert and Catherine Reno. She had a younger sister, Caroline (Rizzuto) Badami. All predeceased her. Anita attended PS 214 and East New York Vocational School, where she graduated with a secretarial degree. She worked for a time in the fashion industry in New York City before marrying Richard DeGiovine on November 26, 1949. Anita and Richard had five children: Christopher, Leonard (Jyl), the late Richard (Cindy), Stacey, and Maria (Mark) Jennings. She has nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. After the death of Richard, Anita married James (Bud) Schaeffer and enjoyed many years traveling and enjoying retirement. Anita and Richard moved their family to Greenville in 1955, where she has resided ever since. In addition to the fashion industry, Anita worked in the insurance and hospitality industries. Anita was a woman of great faith, who treasured her parish of St. John the Baptist and served many ministries there. In her retirement, Anita served on and traveled with several senior citizen groups. But, by far, Anita's greatest passions were caring for her family, making friends wherever she went, and cooking fantastic meals. Special thanks to her caregivers, who became family during her prolonged illness: Kelly Marfioti, Melissa Lovelock, and Renee Chase. The world is sadder today for her departure. May she rest in peace. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, May 27, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by burial in Hannacroix Rural Cemetery. Donations in Anita's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 340, Greenville, NY 12083. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close