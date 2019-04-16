Barnes, Anita L. CASTLETON Anita L. Barnes, 81 of Castleton, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Whittier Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center in Ghent. Born on February 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Frank Herbert and Jennie May (Mann) Iveson; and was also predeceased by her husband Thomas F. Barnes; and son Thomas F. Barnes Jr. Anita was a hairdresser for 20 years and abus aide for Maple Hill High School for several years. She is survived by three sons, Daniel J. Barnes and wife, Pamela of Hudson, Donald T. Barnes and wife, Jean of Germany, and Timothy F. Barnes and wife, Jenine of Minnesota. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019