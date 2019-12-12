Wells, Anita M. WATERVLIET Anita M. Wells, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 26, 1940, she was the only child of the late Jack and Rita (Lyons) Jalet. She was the beloved wife of the late William Wells (1989) to whom she was married to for forty-eight years. She had a long dedicated career as a lab technician at Cohoes, Samaritan and Memorial Hospital. Anita, affectionately known as "The Nana," had an adventurous, creative and inquisitive soul. Synchronized swimming, genealogy, sewing, hiking, gardening, checking out museums or anything with antiques were just a few of the hobbies she enjoyed. She taught herself how to sail at the age of sixty-two and very much loved being out at her camp on Caroga Lake. Anita was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Albany - General Peter Gansevoort Chapter, attended Mass every Sunday at the Latham Bible Baptis Church and volunteered many summers at the Colonie Town Pool, where she taught swim classes for the Red Cross. There was no doubt that she was a go-getter. Anita "The Nana" Wells will be remembered for her beautiful curious soul and special way that made the lives of everyone who knew her better. She is survived by her loving daughters, Patty Smith and Hope (beloved son-in-law, Christopher) Loiselle; her cherished grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) and Jacob Loiselle and Justin and Penny Smith; beautiful great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Skyler. Anita was predeceased by her husband, William Wells; granddaughter, Samantha Loiselle; special fur baby, Foxy Lady; and recent companion, Bill Halse. Anita's daughters would like to sincerely thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care and support given during this difficult time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 Van Schaick Ave, Cohoes, NY, 12047 or Capital Region Ostomy Association, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. The Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019