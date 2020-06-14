Ann A. Dougherty
1927 - 2020
Dougherty, Ann A. GLENS FALLS Ann A. Dougherty, formerly a resident of Cronin High Rise, went home to the Lord on June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy on January 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Chester J. and Margaret M. (Halpin) Atkinson. Ann was a 1945 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co. in Albany before her marriage and in later years at Greater Adirondack Home Aides in Glens Falls, where she retired in 1998 after 20 years of service. Ann volunteered at the Open Door Mission, Amanda's House, St. Mary's Food Pantry, and was a member of St. Mary's Homebound Committee. She served as eucharistic minister at St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls and Glens Falls Hospital and was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, being professed in 1990 at Siena College in Loudonville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John F. Dougherty, who died in 2004; her beloved grandson, Shane, who died in 2007; and her much loved daughter-in-law, Phyllis Fisher Dougherty, who died in 2015. Survivors include her children, Denise Herrick (James) of Greenwich, Shaun (Kathy) of Fort Ann, Joseph of Chandler, Ariz., and Daniel (Mary) of South Glens Falls; grandchildren, Emily Barzee (Nicholas) of Ballston Lake, Laura Herrick of Buffalo, Timothy Herrick of Saratoga Springs, Joanna Herrick of Greenwich, and Robert Dougherty (Zhana) of Cary, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Ann and Hannah Josephine Barzee of Ballston Lake; cousin Thomas Halpin (Elizabeth) of Essex Junction, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be sent to St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional School's Guardian Angel Fund, 10-12 Church St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801 and the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury. To leave the family an online condolence, visit sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
