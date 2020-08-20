Hammett, Ann A. NISKAYUNA Ann A. Hammett, passed away on August 17, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service is planned in the Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, kindly send contributions to her Parent's Scholarship Endowment supporting aspiring medical professionals: The Albany Medical Center Foundation, The Kenneth M. Archibold Prize in memory of Ann A. Hammett, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY, 12208. (518) 262-3322 Ext 0. For further information and online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
