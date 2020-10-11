1/
Ann A. Mislan
Mislan, Ann A. DELMAR Ann A. Mislan, 96, a resident at the Delmar Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Born in Troy, she was best known for her unending service to her husband, family, friends, and neighbors. An avid gardener, baker, and card player, she instilled in others the values of hard work, fun play, cleanliness, and above all, devotion to the Lord. She exemplified the spirit of love and self-sacrifice by donating her kidney to her beloved niece Dea and body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Predeceased by her husband Victor Mislan; and son David; she is survived by her son, Joseph Mislan; daughters, Mary Ann Monaco, Linda Meineker and spouse Paul Meineker; Barbara Countermine, and Janet Mislan. Anne was a proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Virginia Coiteux whom she loved dearly. Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be postponed to a later time. To remember Ann in a special way, a memorial contribution may be made to Albany Community Hospice or the charity of your choice.


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
