More Obituaries for Ann Githler
Ann B. Githler

Ann B. Githler Obituary
Githler, Ann B. ALBANY Ann B. Githler passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2020. A long-time denizen of the Capital District, she leaves friends and family with a wealth of memories of music, laughter, poetry and sundry adventures. Born in Buffalo, she was formally educated at Buffalo Seminary, Cornell University, the University of Rochester and Hudson Valley Community College. Ann lived and taught in Rochester before her long career as a physician's assistant at the Albany VA Medical Center. Renowned for her intelligence and sense of humor, she had a lifelong love of music and language. In a cosmic stroke of good fortune, she and her partner George found each other and traveled widely in search of opera, eclipses, obscure food and good wine. She is survived by her partner, George; children, Charles, Kirstie and Fred; and grandchildren, Addison, Madeline, Isabel, Charley and Jason. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
