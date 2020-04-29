Guest Book View Sign Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Send Flowers Obituary

Trombly, Ann Bonville GREEN ISLAND Ann Bonville Trombly, widow of Alfred D. (Buster) Trombly, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home from complications of COVID-19, with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Trombly was born May 11, 1931, in Troy, the daughter of the late Clifford T. Bonville and Eileen M. Fraher. Mrs. Trombly graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Buster, upon his return from Korea in 1951. They were happily married for 46 years until his passing in 1997. Mrs. Trombly, a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College, was employed for many years for local dentists until her retirement. She had many hobbies to express her artistic side. Her foray into water colors resulted in her illustrating "A Night On Buddy's Bench," a book written by Ira Baumgarten. Besides her artwork, she was also an accomplished sewer, quilter, calligrapher, and gardener. Friends and family were the beneficiaries of her beautiful work as well as her expertise when seeking instruction. Mrs. Trombly was a dedicated wife and mother who cherished the time spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Trombly lived a rich and happy life surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her daughters, Nadine Baumgarten (Ira) of Averill Park and Micki Basal (John) of Green Island; and her son David of Columbia, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Devin (Claire) McPhillips of Sierra Madre, Calif., Blaine (Athena) McPhillips of Los Angeles, Calif., Samantha (Amanda) Trombly of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Anneliese Trombly of Columbia, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Owen Robert, Margot Ann, and Cavan Xavier. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Scott Basal and his son Aidan, and Kate Jerian (Vartan), and their children, Andon, Ani, and Aren. Several nieces and nephews survive her. She was predeceased by her brother William Bonville; sisters, Eileen Bonville and Katherine Freeh; and her grandson David Cleveland. Contributions, in memory of Ann, may be made to St. Catherine's Center for Children, 40 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY, 12203. During this difficult time for our family and society we are reminded of how much family and friends mean to us. We are grateful to you for your love, support, friendship, and prayers. Please visit







