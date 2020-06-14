Mataraso, Ann Carol Forman GUILDERLAND Ann Carol Forman Mataraso, 88, of Guilderland and Manchester Village, Vt., passed away June 10, 2020, at home after a long battle with breast cancer. Ann is survived by her husband Matt of 65 years and her five children: Nancy Fitzgerald (Don) of Lenexa, Kan., Bob (Debbie) of Halfmoon, Amy Flint (Kevin) of Fishers, Ind., Meg Hochman (Russell) of Fairfield, Conn. and Ned of Denver, Colo.; her five grandchildren: Madeleine Fitzgerald, Courtney Flint, Lauren, Dean and Austin Hochman; and her brother William "Bill" Forman. Ann was born in Troy in 1932. She graduated from Lansingburgh High School (1950) and earned her undergraduate degree (B.A. 1954) and master's degree (M.S. in education 1958) from The College of Saint Rose. Her first teaching job in 1954 was in one of the few remaining one-room schoolhouses in Boytonville, N.Y. (Tamarack School District). Ann was introduced to Matt at the Saint Rose May Day parade in 1954, by her dear friend and classmate Carol Fogarty Reed. Ann and Matt married in 1955 and settled in Guilderland, where Ann taught school at Westmere and Guilderland Elementary in the Guilderland School District for a number of years. She was quick to share that she put Matt through Albany Law School with a little help from the GI Bill. While raising her family in Guilderland, Ann spent years shuttling all five children to sports, music and other art activities, while always pursuing her own deep passions of which there were many: sewing, weaving, spinning, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, bobbin lacemaking, primitive rug hooking, and beading, to name a few. She was a founding member of the Hudson-Mohawk Weaving Guild, taught basket weaving and other basket forms at the Arts Center of the Capital Region, and later taught two-dimensional design at the University at Albany. Ann had exuberance for life; she loved cooking, baking, gardening, birding, antiquing, reading, languages, skiing, swimming and biking. She studied Italian for a number of years at the University at Albany after the age of 40. Then following the onset of cancer at the age of 61 and her 70th birthday, she pursued a Master of Fine Arts from the University at Albany - the degree she was most proud of having earned. Her artwork was joyous, vibrant and extensive. Throughout her life, her hands were never idle. A celebration of her life will be held at The College of Saint Rose at a date to be determined once family and friends may safely gather in this time of the Novel Coronavirus. Those wishing to honor Ann's memory may send a contribution to either the Matthew and Ann Forman Mataraso Endowed Scholarship Fund at The College of Saint Rose at 432 Western Ave, Albany, NY, 12203 or The Ann Mataraso Art Museum Endowment, c/o The University at Albany Foundation at 1400 Washington Ave, UAB 226, Albany, NY, 12222. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.