Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12809 (518)-463-1594 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DePaul Chapel 96 Menand Road Menands , NY Prayer Service 7:00 PM DePaul Chapel Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM DePaul Chapel Burial Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY

Martin, Sister Ann Charles D.C. MENANDS Sister Ann Charles Martin, D.C., (Ann Margaret), 90 years of age, died peacefully on January 3, 2020, at St. Louise House, Menands, N.Y. Sister Ann Charles was born on December 19, 1929, to Agnes Veronica (Mulvihill) and Charles Francis Martin in Utica, N.Y. and grew up there with her two brothers and a sister. The backyard of the family home was a fence away from the Sisters' house; she literally grew up with the Daughters of Charity. She attended Lourdes School and Utica Catholic Academy, both staffed by the Daughters, graduating from high school in 1948, when she then entered the Community in Emmitsburg, Md. After completing initial formation, she began her ministry of teaching which she continued until her retirement. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md. and a master's degree in education reading from the College of St. Rose, Albany. As a teacher she influenced many children on the primary and secondary level along the East Coast: Baltimore, Md.; Petersburg, Va.; Troy, N.Y.; Norfolk, Va.; Wilmington, Del.; Canastota, N.Y. and had the joy of returning to her home town of Utica three different times for a total of 24 years where she taught at Utica Catholic Academy/Notre Dame High School and Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School. Sister Ann Charles retired to St. Louise House, Menands, in November 2007 where she participated in the Ministry of Prayer until her death. She is survived by her brother Charles Martin of Whitesboro, N.Y.; her sister Susan McNally of Churchville, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Loretta Martin of Cape Vincent, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; and her Sisters in Community. She was predeceased by her brother Bob of Cape Vincent, N.Y. Friends and family are invited to the wake on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DePaul Chapel, 96 Menand Road, Menands, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:30 a.m. at DePaul Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations in Sister's memory may be mailed to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108. Online condolences may be offered at







