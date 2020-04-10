|
Brannon, Ann Cynthia USHERS Ann Cynthia Brannon, 85 of Ushers Road, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence in the loving care of her family. She was born on June 28, 1934, in Delanson and was the daughter of the late James and Carmela Orologio. Ann had been a housekeeper for many years in the area. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Ann loved a good game of chance, playing bingo, but she was most happy when spending time with family. She was the wife of the late Earl Brannon who died on December 5, 1984. She was the devoted mother of Cynthia Ann (Jeffery) Headspeth of Ushers; grandmother of Jennifer (EJ) Cook, Angela File and Melissa File; great-grandmother of Ryan and Sophia Cohen; sister of Jean (Dave) Gootz, Rosalie Bonkowski, Thomas and Anthony Orologio, Rosemary (Michael) Boprey, Dolly Speers and the late Lincoln and Dominic Orologio, Phyllis Finnan and Diane Raymond. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private on Saturday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park, due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in the Stillwater Union Cemetery, Stillwater. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2020