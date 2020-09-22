1/
Ann D. Muehleck
Muehleck, Ann D. ALBANY Ann D. Muehleck died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Maria (Ensle) Muehleck. She is survived by two nieces, JoAnne Riley of Albany and Marcia Cutting of New Castle, N.H.; and a nephew, Robert E. Muehleck of Williston, Vt. and their families. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph P. Muehleck and Edward J. Muehleck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Avenue, Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with Ann's family at St. Francis Church prior to her Mass from 9:30- 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in her memory to the Albany Regional Food Bank 965 Albany Shaker Road Latham, NY 12210 or the Capital City Rescue Mission 259 So. Pearl St. Albany, NY 12202 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204. For online condolences please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
