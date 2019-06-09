Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Heins Balk. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM The Woodstock Cemetery Woodstock , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Balk, Ann Heins NEW SCOTLAND Ann Katherine Heins Balk died at her home in New Scotland on July 8, 2018. Born in 1925 to the late Ann Sablon Heins and William F. Heins, she grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Russell Sage College. She worked as a chemist for General Analyn in Easton, Pa., where she was recognized for her patents. A great lover of the arts and a talented actress, Ann played many lead roles throughout high school, college, and in community theaters in Easton, Woodstock, Ithaca, and Albany. As Viola in Twelfth Night, Ann became acquainted backstage with the love of her life, Walter Balk (Orsino). They married in 1951, had three children, and were best friends and lovers for over 57 years, until Walter's death in 2008. Ann was a gifted artist with pen and pencil, watercolor, and oils. She cared deeply about her community, volunteering with the League of Women Voters and serving on the Voorheesville School Board. She enjoyed studying Italian at SUNY Albany, meeting with her book club, reading the New York Times every day, and tending her beloved gardens, including heirloom roses and an extraordinarily huge specimen Burr Oak she raised from a small seedling. Many dogs, cats, ponies, horses, birds, and other wild creatures found refuge with Ann. Every day with Mom was filled with awe and appreciation for the natural world. She surrounded her family and friends with love. Godspeed, dear Mama. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Walter Balk; brother Norman Heins, and many family and friends. She is survived by her children, Amy Virginia Balk-Armstrong, Peter Balk, and Christianne Balk; grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Jessie, Samuel, and Bella; great-grandchildren, Maelle, Olive Ann, and Teo; cousin, Nancy Heins Wenning; brother-in-law Raymond Heins; and niece Sylvianne Jaras Cabrera. She was briefly survived by her sister, Virginia S. Heins. A celebration of life will be held at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Thursday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m. RSVP's welcome at







Balk, Ann Heins NEW SCOTLAND Ann Katherine Heins Balk died at her home in New Scotland on July 8, 2018. Born in 1925 to the late Ann Sablon Heins and William F. Heins, she grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Russell Sage College. She worked as a chemist for General Analyn in Easton, Pa., where she was recognized for her patents. A great lover of the arts and a talented actress, Ann played many lead roles throughout high school, college, and in community theaters in Easton, Woodstock, Ithaca, and Albany. As Viola in Twelfth Night, Ann became acquainted backstage with the love of her life, Walter Balk (Orsino). They married in 1951, had three children, and were best friends and lovers for over 57 years, until Walter's death in 2008. Ann was a gifted artist with pen and pencil, watercolor, and oils. She cared deeply about her community, volunteering with the League of Women Voters and serving on the Voorheesville School Board. She enjoyed studying Italian at SUNY Albany, meeting with her book club, reading the New York Times every day, and tending her beloved gardens, including heirloom roses and an extraordinarily huge specimen Burr Oak she raised from a small seedling. Many dogs, cats, ponies, horses, birds, and other wild creatures found refuge with Ann. Every day with Mom was filled with awe and appreciation for the natural world. She surrounded her family and friends with love. Godspeed, dear Mama. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Walter Balk; brother Norman Heins, and many family and friends. She is survived by her children, Amy Virginia Balk-Armstrong, Peter Balk, and Christianne Balk; grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Jessie, Samuel, and Bella; great-grandchildren, Maelle, Olive Ann, and Teo; cousin, Nancy Heins Wenning; brother-in-law Raymond Heins; and niece Sylvianne Jaras Cabrera. She was briefly survived by her sister, Virginia S. Heins. A celebration of life will be held at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Thursday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m. RSVP's welcome at [email protected] or 206-380-9544. Graveside services on Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in The Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Space Institute ( openspaceinstitute.org ) or Russell Sage College. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close