Cerqua, Ann J. WATERFORD Ann J. Cerqua, 85 of 6th Street, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Walas Skawinski. Ann was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a former member of the Mother's Club at St. Mary's School. She was a former Girl Scout leader in Waterford and a former member of the PNA Drum and Bugle Corps in Cohoes and Camps Bowling League. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Saratoga Gaming and Raceway, doing ceramics and polka dancing. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Salvadore "Tony" F. Cerqua. She was the loving mother of Toni Jean Cerqua (George Nicholas) of Johnstown, Ann DeNyse (Donald) of Albany, Amy Cerqua of Waterford, Maria Cerqua-Masa of Colonie, Salvadore J. Cerqua of Waterford, and the late Joann Cerqua. She was the sister of the late Albert, Peter and Edward Skawinski, Stasia Ardziewicz and Josephine LaRose; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Samaritan Hospital and Saratoga Hospice for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com