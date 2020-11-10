Delap, Ann K. JOHNSONVILLE Ann K. Delap, "Chick," 89 of Johnsonville, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late, Norman Ring and Agnes Flavin. She was the eldest of ten children. Ann lived in Troy, Poestenkill and Averill Park before moving to Johnsonville. She was a proud mother of five and a lifelong homemaker. Ann truly loved her husband of 58 years, the late John E. Delap. Together, they made many trips to Ireland. Ann will be remembered for her knitting talents with too many Irish Knit sweaters to mention. She gave of herself her entire life, having more concern for others, before her own needs. She truly was one amazing woman, and she will be remembered as such by all that knew and loved her as a: mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her children, John P. Delap (Cindy) of Johnsonville, Erin K. Delap of Troy, Maureen (Drew) Austin of Watervliet, Timothy D. Delap (Wanda), of Rocky Mount, N.C. and Meghan L. Delap of Florida.Ann was the proud nana of Michael, Nathan, Timothy, Sarah, Allison and Ian as well as seven great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Norma Verdile, Philip and Louie Ring; as well as, grandson, John E. Delap. The funeral will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave. (corner of 104th Street) Lansingburgh, with Father John Provost officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 - 6 p.m. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Troy. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
