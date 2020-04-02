Brumley, Ann L. SLINGERLANDS Ann L. Brumley, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Ann was the daughter of the late Howard and Cecil (Showerman) Mesick. She was the devoted wife of over 54 years to Richard C. Brumley. She was a clerk with Equifax in Albany for many years and her last employment was with Bethlehem Middle School. Ann is survived by her husband, Richard C. Brumley; she was the proud mother of Richard C. Jr (Stephanie) and Carl W. Brumley. She was the proud grandmother of Christopher, Lauren, Matthew, Darren and Josh Brumley. She was also survived by her sister, Joanne (Merlin) Wagner. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bruce D. Mendini, Sgt. USAF, Ret. President Patriot Flight, Inc. P.O. Box 13776, Albany, NY, 12212-3776 or to the American Legion, Post 977, Altamont, NY, 12009 in Ann's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020