Service Information

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet , NY 12189
(518)-272-2824

Calling hours
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet , NY 12189

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
175 Williams Road
Troy , NY

Obituary

Lombardo, Ann M. NORTH GREENBUSH Ann M. Lombardo entered into eternal life peacefully at home on April 19, 2019, surrounded by the people who loved her. She was born in 1925 to Joseph F. and Genevieve Lombardo. She was predeceased by brothers Vincent, Dominick, and Anthony (Buddy); and sisters Rose, Jane, Mary and Carmela (Mollie). She is survived by her best friend of 50 years Brenda C. Jones; brother Joseph F. Lombardo Jr. (Charlotte), and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Ann loved to travel throughout the United States on family vacations especially to Cape Cod, the Outer Banks, Pennsylvania, and Branson, Mo. She enjoyed watching the New York Yankees games and sitting in the sun by her backyard pool watching her great-nieces and nephews swim. A woman of immense faith, she was a long-term parishioner at the former St. John's-St. Ann's (Albany) and was currently a communicant of St. Michael's in Troy. Ann's family extends a special thanks to Dr. David Putnam and The Community Hospice for their extraordinary care. Relatives and friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd (Route 2), Watervliet. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Interment will follow the Mass in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ann's memory may be sent to St. John's-St. Ann's Outreach Center, 88 Fourth Ave., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a special message for the family, please visit:







