Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442

Ryan, Ann M. VOORHEESVILLE Ann M. Ryan, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on April 19, 1926, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Frank Schaffer and Elizabeth (Sweet) Schaffer. Shortly after marrying Donald, they moved to the Ryan homestead in East Berne (Reidsville), where they both lived and raised their three children. Ann worked briefly at Simmons Mattress in Albany, then worked for American Meter in downtown Albany. While raising her children, she worked at Key Bank in downtown Albany for a time and also worked at the BKW Elementary School Cafeteria. Ann then took up making homemade pies for Indian Ladder Farms for many years, where people would come from far and wide to buy the pies that she made! Ann enjoyed knitting, flower gardening and was a big fan of daytime soaps. She loved Elvis and mowing her lawn with her Snapper riding mower. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Ryan; son Leland Ryan; her brothers, Clarence, David, Frank Jr., Arthur, Donald and Floyd; along with her sister Josephine Stewart-White. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Ryan-Aldrich (Bob) and Victoria Bastian (Robert Hutchinson); and her grandchildren, Heather Crockett (Kevin), Leanne Royer (Jeremy), Mary Bastian (Giorgi "George" Gorgadze), Adam Bastian, and Erica Bastian DeGonzague (Lucas). She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Ryan homestead, where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Donald and her son Leland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Helderberg Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023 in Ann's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







