Stressel, Ann M. GUILDERLAND Ann Elizabeth (Merrill) Stressel passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was a caring, supportive and giving person who always found the positive in life. Ann was born on July 27, 1929, in Flushing, N.Y. to Wilbur Merrill and Ethel Breitweiser Merrill. Ann was raised in Williston Park, N.Y. She was a graduate of Mineola High School and Packard Junior College in New York City. She was an executive secretary for Mobil Oil Co., in New York City where she was second vice president of the Pegasus Club in charge of women's activities, where she formed the first female softball team. She was treasurer of the bowling club, the riding group and the ski club. She met and married her husband, Ernie in 1953 and became a Navy wife and then a full-time mother. The family moved to Guilderland in 1967. She worked at Guilderland Central Schools and BOCES for over 20 years. Ann devoted her life to her family and community service. She loved being a Girl Scout leader, was treasurer of the Guilderland Food Pantry, involved in the Guilderland Interfaith Council, the Board of Elections, and a Capital Rep usher for over 30 years. She generously delivered meals for Meals On Wheels into her 80's, and was a loyal communicant of Lynwood Reformed Church. Ann was always one to say "yes" to people in need. Ann was loved by many and admired by all. She will be missed. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Wells, Linda Stressel, Nancy (Garry) Robinson and Donna (Darrin) Tice; her grandchildren, Brendan and Eric Wells, Judd (Sara), Jenna and Jillian Robinson and Natalie Tice; as well as her great-grandchildren, Rylin, Tanner and Jack Robinson; and the Artus family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest F. Stressel; her brother, George Merrill; her son-in-law, Joseph Wells; and lifelong family friends, Robert and Rita Artus. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Friday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of Ann's life will be held on April 6, at 11 a.m. in the Lynwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd., Schenectady. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Guilderland Food Pantry, P.O. Box 7, Guilderland, NY, 12084. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







