Ryan, Ann Marie Jeanne D'Arc Lareau VIENNA, Va. Ann Marie Jeanne D'Arc Lareau Ryan, age 90 of Vienna, Virginia, passed peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Va. She was born in 1930, in Vermont. Her parents were Marie Rose (Lanoue) Lareau and Alphonse Lareau. She had been a radiological technician working for Dr. A. Bradley Soule at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. and, after earning both her R.N. degree and her master's degree in nursing (M.S.N.), she later became a New York State nurse administrator, running the infirmaries at both Coxsackie and Greene Correctional Facilities for The New York State Department of Health and The New York State Department of Corrections. She subsequently taught psychiatric nursing at George Mason, School of Nursing in Fairfax, Va. and Marymount University, School of Nursing in Arlington, Va. She is survived by four of her children, Ann Ryan, Walter Ryan, John Ryan, and James Ryan; five grandchildren, Jacqueline Kaplan, Katie Ryan, Betsy Ryan, Patrick Ryan, and Natalie Ryan; her nephew, Dr. Paul LaMothe, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Her husband, Charles F. Ryan, M.D. and her son, Charles F. Ryan Jr. predeceased her. She was the last surviving member of her family as her seven siblings predeceased her. Services will be postponed until a more appropriate time given the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, offerings for Catholic Masses in her memory in St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, Vt. are appreciated.





