Mazur, Ann Marie TROY Ann Marie Mazur, 79, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas DeSapio and Anna Patti DeSapio; and the loving wife of the late Edward Mazur. Ann is survived by her sister Emily Thomas. In addition to her husband Edward, she was predeceased by her daughter Ann Marie Crepin; and her siblings, Nicholas DeSapio, Joseph DeSapio, William DeSapio, Joan Bury and Anthony DeSapio. There will be no calling hours and a graveside service for the family will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.