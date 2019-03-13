Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Noonan Reilly. View Sign

Reilly, Ann Noonan STILLWATER Ann Noonan Reilly, 62, lifelong resident of Stillwater, died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with her loving and faithful family by her side. Born in Troy on September 16, 1956, daughter of the late John and Doris Lazott Noonan, Annie was a 1974 graduate of Stillwater High School. Most recently, Annie worked for the Stillwater School District as a teacher's aide. She loved being around the children and will be sorely missed by all the hearts she touched throughout her life. Annie and Dan shared countless memories during their 30 years together. She was a devoted mother to her two sons, loving "Grannie Annie" to her grandkids, the fun Aunt Annie to her nieces and nephews and a second mother to a lot of her sons' friends. Survivors include her husband, Daniel C. Reilly, whom she married on September 23, 1989; sons, Robert J. Reilly of Malta, Daniel S. Reilly (Rachel Zendran) of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Boston and Vaughn Reilly; daughter-in-law, Jillian Reilly; brothers, Joe (Chris) Noonan of Burnt Hills and Thomas (Susan) Noonan of Saratoga Springs; mother-in-law, Ann Reilly; in-laws, Robert (Colleen) Reilly, Kenny Reilly, Maryann,(Bill) Johnson, and Billy,(Ali),Reilly; and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Annie was predeceased by her father-in-law, Robert Reilly; and sister-in-law, Mary Reilly. Calling hours will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Annie's memory may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Please visit







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

