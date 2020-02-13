Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence Funeral Home 21 Park St Canton , NY 13617 (315)-386-8513 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lawrence Funeral Home 21 Park St Canton , NY 13617 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church in Canton Send Flowers Obituary

Dalton, Ann Patricia "Pat" CANTON, N.Y. Ann Patricia "Pat" Dalton, 97 of Sullivan Drive in Canton, passed away on February 11, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Born on July 12, 1922, in Green Island, she was the daughter of Thomas D. and Anna O'Brien Hurley. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1939 and from the Mildred Elley business School in 1940. After attending business school, Mrs. Dalton worked for 20th Century Fox before taking a job with New York Telephone, working from 1945 to 1955 as a business office supervisor in Newburgh, N.Y. On October 15, 1955, she married Edward Francis Dalton in St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. The couple lived for short periods in Elmira and Vestal, then settled in Syracuse for 35 years, before moving to Canton in 2003. Mrs. Dalton was most dedicated to family and her faith. She was a long-time member of the Alter Rosary Society in Syracuse, and was committed to the rosary her entire life. She enjoyed skiing for many years and always looked forward to large family gatherings and vacations. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael E. (Joyce) of Canton, and Thomas J. (Debra) of Schenectady; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Maureen A. Blake (Thomas) of Lake Ridge, Va., and Teresa A. Miesch (Robert) of Baldwinsville; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceasing Mrs. Dalton was her husband of 52 years, on May 22, 2008. In addition, she was predeceased by four brothers, Kenneth E., Thomas J., Warren D., and William F.; and one sister, Marion G. The family would like to thank the many people that helped Ann in her final weeks, especially Linda Endreson, the staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence County, and all her friends at Partridge Knoll. With everyone's help we were never alone on this journey. The funeral Mass for Mrs. Dalton will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Canton with Reverend Bryan D. Stitt, pastor, officiating. A spring burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton. If friends desire, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 68 Court St., Canton, NY, 13617 or to the Canton Fire Department, 77 Riverside Dr., Canton, NY, 13617. Condolences may be sent online at



