Ann S. Wagner
1933 - 2020
Wagner, Ann S. ALBANY Ann S. Wagner, 87 of Albany, passed away on September 27, 2020. Ann was born in Binghamton to Maurice and Mae Murray Sullivan on September 26, 1933. She attended the Binghamton public schools and The College of Saint Rose majoring in business education. Ann was active in the parish of St. Pius X as a lector, eucharistic minister, parish council member, religious education teacher and past president of the Altar Rosary Society. In addition, she was past president of Mercy High School Parents Association and a part-time business education teacher at Bishop Maginn High School. She was predeceased by her husband John. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Derusso (Mark), J. Mark Wagner (Kari), Matthew Wagner (Stephanie Heverly), and Susan Wagner (Michael Gleason); grandchildren, Raymond and Christine Selke, Quinn Gleason, Samantha, Katie, Hannah and Jack Wagner; and great-grandchild Amina Amir. A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2, in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. At the request of the family, there will be no wake or formal burial. COVID-19 protocol of masks and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bishop Maginn Alumni Association. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart" - Mahatma Gandhi.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
