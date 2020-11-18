1/
Ann Savoie Guba
Guba, Ann Savoie COHOES Ann Savoie Guba, 99 of Cohoes, passed away at the Teresian House, Albany with her family by her side on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The daughter of the late Arthur and Emma Dumouchel Savoie, she was born in Cohoes and graduated from Cohoes High School. She was a seamstress and a home maker, raising her family which was her life. A lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Trinity, she was very involved in the Catholic Church. She was the wife of the late John Clemens and the late Andrew Guba. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Joseph) Coleman of Dayton, Ohio, John (Carmella) Guba of North Carolina, Mark (Ruby) Guba of Texas, Andrew (Gabriela) Guba of Las Vegas and Timothy Guba of Cohoes; her grandchildren, Joseph, Caitlin, John, Alexandra, Paige, Andrew and Carmen; and several great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Roma, Rita, Paul, and Arthur and is also survived by nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday at 12 p.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home and church. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.



Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
NOV
20
Funeral
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
