Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker-Gagne Funeral Home 85 Mill Street Wolfeboro , NH 03894 (603)-569-1339 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Baker-Gagne Funeral Home 85 Mill Street Wolfeboro , NH 03894 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Katharine Drexel Church Send Flowers Obituary

Segura, Ann (Davis) WOLFEBORO, N.H. Ann (Davis) Segura, 82 of Wolfeboro, N.H., died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H. A former long-time Albany resident, Ann was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Mary (Ecker) and Charles B. Davis. After proudly graduating from Brookline High School, Ann followed the footsteps of her father and uncles who served in the Brookline Police and Fire Departments and her hard-working widowed mother to serve each community in which she lived, by working at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Jamaica Plain and assisting principals and a director of education at Lisha Kill Middle School, The Church of St. Clare, and The Doane Stuart School all in Albany. After "retiring" to Wolfeboro, N.H., Ann worked for her friends at Bly Farm and was nicknamed the "head dead header" as she was proficient at also caring for plants. Ann was a devout Catholic and sang in the choir at St. Katharine Drexel Church, made pilgrimages to Spain, Portugal, and Rome, and attended local retreats in her earlier years. With a zest for life, Ann loved to knit, paint and quilt with her many good friends and always had a beautiful garden in every home in which she lived with her husband of 59 years, Manuel "Manny" Segura Jr. "Annie and Manny" loved taking summer vacations in Wolfeboro every summer and visiting family in Boston and Spain as much as possible, and permanently moved from Albany to Wolfeboro in 1996. Ann will always be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit, beautiful handy work, and strong love of family including her dogs. Ann is survived by her loving husband Manuel S. Segura Jr.; son Charles "Charlie" Segura and wife Sharon (Mormino) of Albany; daughter Suzanne "Suzie" Segura Taylor and husband Anthony "Wing-Wong" of Boston; grandson Michael Anthony Segura; great-grandson Parker Anthony Segura of Albany; brother-in-law Roberto Segura and his wife Julie of Chicago; nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. Ann was predeceased by her brother Charles B. Davis and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Begley) of Natick, Mass. The Segura family gives their sincerest thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Mountain View Community for their unwavering care and compassion. Funeral services on Friday, October 4, from Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, Mill Street, Wolfeboro. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. and are invited to Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Church. A Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Brookline and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury will take place in Massachusetts at a later date. Those wishing to remember Ann may send contributions in her memory to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 179 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA, 02143. To leave the family a special message on their guestbook, obtain directions or other helpful services, please visit



Segura, Ann (Davis) WOLFEBORO, N.H. Ann (Davis) Segura, 82 of Wolfeboro, N.H., died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H. A former long-time Albany resident, Ann was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Mary (Ecker) and Charles B. Davis. After proudly graduating from Brookline High School, Ann followed the footsteps of her father and uncles who served in the Brookline Police and Fire Departments and her hard-working widowed mother to serve each community in which she lived, by working at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Jamaica Plain and assisting principals and a director of education at Lisha Kill Middle School, The Church of St. Clare, and The Doane Stuart School all in Albany. After "retiring" to Wolfeboro, N.H., Ann worked for her friends at Bly Farm and was nicknamed the "head dead header" as she was proficient at also caring for plants. Ann was a devout Catholic and sang in the choir at St. Katharine Drexel Church, made pilgrimages to Spain, Portugal, and Rome, and attended local retreats in her earlier years. With a zest for life, Ann loved to knit, paint and quilt with her many good friends and always had a beautiful garden in every home in which she lived with her husband of 59 years, Manuel "Manny" Segura Jr. "Annie and Manny" loved taking summer vacations in Wolfeboro every summer and visiting family in Boston and Spain as much as possible, and permanently moved from Albany to Wolfeboro in 1996. Ann will always be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit, beautiful handy work, and strong love of family including her dogs. Ann is survived by her loving husband Manuel S. Segura Jr.; son Charles "Charlie" Segura and wife Sharon (Mormino) of Albany; daughter Suzanne "Suzie" Segura Taylor and husband Anthony "Wing-Wong" of Boston; grandson Michael Anthony Segura; great-grandson Parker Anthony Segura of Albany; brother-in-law Roberto Segura and his wife Julie of Chicago; nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. Ann was predeceased by her brother Charles B. Davis and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Begley) of Natick, Mass. The Segura family gives their sincerest thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Mountain View Community for their unwavering care and compassion. Funeral services on Friday, October 4, from Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, Mill Street, Wolfeboro. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. and are invited to Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Church. A Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Brookline and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury will take place in Massachusetts at a later date. Those wishing to remember Ann may send contributions in her memory to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 179 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA, 02143. To leave the family a special message on their guestbook, obtain directions or other helpful services, please visit baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close