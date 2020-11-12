1/1
Ann Suderley Cross
1941 - 2020
Cross, Ann Suderley CAZENOVIA On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Ann Suderley Cross, 79 of Cazenovia, N.Y., died at her home after a short battle with colon cancer. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and easy laughter. She was a great friend, avid gardener, a painter, active in her community, and gifted therapist. Ann was born in Albany on April 2, 1941, and grew up in Coeymans. She graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls, attended Cornell University and received her bachelor's degree and master's degree in social work from Syracuse University. She was a social worker in private practice for 33 years, retiring in 2009. She was a life-long bridge player and volunteered for many local organizations, including the exhibit space at the Cazenovia Library. She was predeceased by her parents, Harriet Suderley and C.F. Suderley II. Ann is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jack Rooney; three daughters, Kim Cross of Nyack, N.Y., Margo Johnston of Galway, and Elizabeth Losee (Gridley Losee) of Boxford, Mass.; six grandchildren, Conor and Kate O'Shea, Osie and Emily Johnston, and Charlotte and Caroline Losee; sister, Helen Suderley Harris; brother, John Harris Suderley; and niece and nephews, Heather Moss, Tim Harris and John Harris. There will be a private family ceremony on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. that will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ScheppFamilyFuneralHomes Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Nyack Center, 58 Depew Ave., Nyack, NY, 10960, Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY, 13088 or Caz Cares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY, 13035. For the guestbook, please visit scheppfamily.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
