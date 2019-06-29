DeVoe, Ann T. WATERFORD Ann T. DeVoe, 91, formerly of Hillview Ave., died Tuesday June 25, 2019, at VanRensselaer Manor. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Keohan Clement. She was a 1946 graduate of Waterford High School. Ann was a dental assistant and worked for most of her career for the late Dr. Harry Binder DDS. She was a Tupperware dealer and manager. A communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford and had also attended Vineyard Church in Cohoes and the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Ann was the loving widow of Irving F. DeVoe to whom she was married for 69 years. She is the devoted mother of Sharon Sliwinski (Joseph) of Waterford, Sheila Nailor of Malta and Marla Scarchilli (Michael) of Stillwater and late infant son, Mark. She is the sister of the late John, Gerald, Maurice, Margaret and Arthur Clement. She is the proud grandmother of Joseph Sliwinski (Jodi), Laura Beyer (John), Stefhanie Scarchilli-Lisky (Jeramy), Angela Scarchilli (Peter) and Alexandrea Scarchilli (Billy), Jon Mark Nailor (Alexa) and Autumn Joy Nailor; and great-grandmother of Madison, Grace, Lillian and David. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Ann had a heart for the elderly and delivered Meals On Wheels for years with Irving. Ann often took extra special care of these "friends" as she liked to call them, by volunteering to visit, drive them to an appointment or performing a service for them with a cheerful heart. She always told her children, "There are no strangers only friends we haven't met yet." Memorial services will be Friday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 12 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday July 5, from 9:30 11:30 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Assn., 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019