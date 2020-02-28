Lenihan- Concannon, Ann T. WESTHAMPTON Ann T. Lenihan-Concannon passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, in Long Island. Calling hours are on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Funeral services will begin on Saturday at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and will be followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Burial will take place at a later date. For Ann's full obituary and online condolences please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020