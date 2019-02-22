Shave, Ann T. COLONIE Ann T. Shave, 78, died on February 20, 2019, in Hospice care at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Ann was born on December 30, 1940, in Albany. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel R. Shave. She was a devoted mother to her predeceased son, Thomas J. Fissette; and was a loving grandmother to Michael Fissette (Emily). Ann was the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth J. Johnson and Rita J. Johnson. Ann leaves behind her dear sisters, June (Paul) Dunkerley, Mary (Paul) Long, and Catherine "Kate" (Howard) Mangum; and sister-in-law, Louise Shave. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the CCU of Ellis Hospital for their compassion and excellent care of Ann. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, February 24, from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 25, at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. To leave the family a special message, visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann T. Shave.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2019